BN Rathi Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 20.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2019 down 20.3% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 down 24.26% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2018.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2018.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 20.95 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -49.64% over the last 12 months.