BN Rathi Sec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in June 2019 down 14.32% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2019 up 38.36% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2019 up 44.07% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2018.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 18.45 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -48.03% over the last 12 months.