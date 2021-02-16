BN Rathi Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, up 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in December 2020 up 9.43% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 201.82% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020 up 141.38% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2019.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 26.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.91% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.