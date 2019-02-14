BN Rathi Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore in December 2018 down 14.2% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 44.56% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2018 down 36.19% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2017.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2017.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 25.90 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and -40.12% over the last 12 months.