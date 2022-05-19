BN Rathi Sec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.41 crore, up 40.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.41 crore in March 2022 up 40.18% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 up 122.43% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 38.30 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.30% returns over the last 6 months and 57.42% over the last 12 months.