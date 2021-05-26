BN Rathi Sec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, up 22.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in March 2021 up 22.42% from Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 down 11.34% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021 up 60.92% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2020.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 31.75 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.25% returns over the last 6 months and 97.70% over the last 12 months.