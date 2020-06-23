BN Rathi Sec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, up 0.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in March 2020 up 0.59% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 up 1278.16% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020 up 180.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 17.20 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.