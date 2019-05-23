BN Rathi Sec Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BN Rathi Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in March 2019 down 18.28% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 108.96% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 68.69% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2018.
BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 20.95 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -49.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|BN Rathi Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.96
|4.65
|5.05
|Other Operating Income
|1.07
|1.34
|1.20
|Total Income From Operations
|6.03
|6.00
|6.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.47
|1.38
|1.23
|Depreciation
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.91
|4.47
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.07
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.65
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.72
|0.92
|Interest
|0.15
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.62
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.62
|0.84
|Tax
|0.22
|0.17
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.45
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.45
|0.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|0.45
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|5.04
|5.04
|5.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.88
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.88
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.88
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.88
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
