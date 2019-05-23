BN Rathi Sec Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in March 2019 down 18.28% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 108.96% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 68.69% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2018.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 20.95 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -49.64% over the last 12 months.