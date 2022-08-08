BN Rathi Sec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore in June 2022 up 12.18% from Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 up 32.98% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 up 40.51% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 33.25 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.39% returns over the last 6 months and 16.10% over the last 12 months.