BN Rathi Sec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, up 44.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in June 2021 up 44.74% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021 up 54.58% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021 up 57.26% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2020.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 37.40 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.75% returns over the last 6 months and 44.96% over the last 12 months.