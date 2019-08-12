BN Rathi Sec Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'19 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.59 4.96 5.56 Other Operating Income 1.24 1.07 1.43 Total Income From Operations 5.83 6.03 6.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.51 1.47 1.36 Depreciation 0.05 -0.02 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.17 4.91 4.94 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -0.33 0.63 Other Income 0.73 0.66 0.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 0.33 1.28 Interest 0.16 0.15 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.68 0.18 1.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.68 0.18 1.21 Tax 0.18 0.22 0.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.50 -0.05 0.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.50 -0.05 0.89 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.50 -0.05 -- Equity Share Capital 5.04 5.04 5.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.98 -0.09 1.76 Diluted EPS 0.98 -0.09 1.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.98 -0.09 1.76 Diluted EPS 0.98 -0.09 1.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited