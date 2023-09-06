BMB Music Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 72.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 72.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 193.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

BMB Music shares closed at 2.38 on September 04, 2023 (BSE)