    BMB Music Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 72.41% Y-o-Y

    September 06, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BMB Music and Magnetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 72.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 193.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    BMB Music shares closed at 2.38 on September 04, 2023 (BSE)

    BMB Music and Magnetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.020.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.92--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.92--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation--0.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.000.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.000.06
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.000.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.000.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.000.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.000.06
    Equity Share Capital6.066.066.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.000.10
    Diluted EPS----0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.000.10
    Diluted EPS----0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Sep 6, 2023 12:00 pm

