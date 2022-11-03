Blue Star Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.14 crore, up 28.94% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,411.14 1,847.90 1,094.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,411.14 1,847.90 1,094.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,002.37 1,114.18 687.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 153.73 286.27 139.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.84 67.53 21.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 118.48 113.89 102.11 Depreciation 23.60 21.82 19.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 130.35 149.73 88.77 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.45 94.48 35.64 Other Income 8.28 9.25 9.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.73 103.73 44.78 Interest 13.93 12.53 12.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.80 91.20 32.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 40.80 91.20 32.78 Tax 10.68 23.89 11.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.12 67.31 21.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.12 67.31 21.16 Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 6.99 2.20 Diluted EPS 3.13 6.99 2.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 6.99 2.20 Diluted EPS 3.13 6.99 2.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited