Blue Star Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.14 crore, up 28.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:Net Sales at Rs 1,411.14 crore in September 2022 up 28.94% from Rs. 1,094.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in September 2022 up 42.34% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.33 crore in September 2022 up 21.95% from Rs. 64.23 crore in September 2021.
Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in September 2021. Blue Star shares closed at 1,224.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 21.33% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,411.141,847.901,094.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,411.141,847.901,094.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,002.371,114.18687.70
Purchase of Traded Goods153.73286.27139.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.8467.5321.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost118.48113.89102.11
Depreciation23.6021.8219.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses130.35149.7388.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.4594.4835.64
Other Income8.289.259.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.73103.7344.78
Interest13.9312.5312.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.8091.2032.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.8091.2032.78
Tax10.6823.8911.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1267.3121.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1267.3121.16
Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.136.992.20
Diluted EPS3.136.992.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.136.992.20
Diluted EPS3.136.992.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
