Blue Star Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.14 crore, up 28.94% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,411.14 crore in September 2022 up 28.94% from Rs. 1,094.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in September 2022 up 42.34% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.33 crore in September 2022 up 21.95% from Rs. 64.23 crore in September 2021.
Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in September 2021.
|Blue Star shares closed at 1,224.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 21.33% over the last 12 months.
|Blue Star
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,411.14
|1,847.90
|1,094.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,411.14
|1,847.90
|1,094.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,002.37
|1,114.18
|687.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|153.73
|286.27
|139.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-63.84
|67.53
|21.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|118.48
|113.89
|102.11
|Depreciation
|23.60
|21.82
|19.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.35
|149.73
|88.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.45
|94.48
|35.64
|Other Income
|8.28
|9.25
|9.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.73
|103.73
|44.78
|Interest
|13.93
|12.53
|12.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.80
|91.20
|32.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.80
|91.20
|32.78
|Tax
|10.68
|23.89
|11.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.12
|67.31
|21.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.12
|67.31
|21.16
|Equity Share Capital
|19.26
|19.26
|19.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.13
|6.99
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|3.13
|6.99
|2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.13
|6.99
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|3.13
|6.99
|2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
