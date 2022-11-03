Blue Star Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.14 crore, up 28.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,411.14 crore in September 2022 up 28.94% from Rs. 1,094.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in September 2022 up 42.34% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.33 crore in September 2022 up 21.95% from Rs. 64.23 crore in September 2021.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in September 2021.