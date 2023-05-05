English
    Blue Star Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,426.77 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,426.77 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 2,000.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.06 crore in March 2023 up 265.61% from Rs. 59.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.71 crore in March 2023 up 31.62% from Rs. 127.42 crore in March 2022.

    Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 22.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in March 2022.

    Blue Star shares closed at 1,436.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 27.52% over the last 12 months.

    Blue Star
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,426.771,648.592,000.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,426.771,648.592,000.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,470.871,172.221,243.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods503.17191.87333.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.88-77.4025.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost140.30123.68116.38
    Depreciation20.1614.7621.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses227.36143.03159.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.7980.43100.72
    Other Income6.765.535.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.5585.96105.97
    Interest15.8615.8614.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.6970.1091.22
    Exceptional Items170.81----
    P/L Before Tax302.5070.1091.22
    Tax85.4418.0131.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities217.0652.0959.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period217.0652.0959.37
    Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.545.416.16
    Diluted EPS22.545.416.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.545.416.16
    Diluted EPS22.545.416.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am