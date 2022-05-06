 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,000.12 crore, up 34.1% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,000.12 crore in March 2022 up 34.1% from Rs. 1,491.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.37 crore in March 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.42 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 135.38 crore in March 2021.

Blue Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.78 in March 2021.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,091.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.01% returns over the last 6 months and 30.51% over the last 12 months.

Blue Star
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,000.12 1,328.13 1,491.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,000.12 1,328.13 1,491.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,243.75 931.01 926.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 333.14 255.90 286.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.63 -145.62 -41.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 116.38 105.60 99.61
Depreciation 21.45 20.37 23.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.05 101.86 124.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.72 59.01 71.75
Other Income 5.25 11.82 39.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.97 70.83 111.49
Interest 14.75 12.96 13.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.22 57.87 97.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.22 57.87 97.55
Tax 31.85 19.82 32.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.37 38.05 65.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.37 38.05 65.26
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 3.95 6.78
Diluted EPS 6.16 3.95 6.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 3.95 6.78
Diluted EPS 6.16 3.95 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
