Blue Star Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,000.12 crore, up 34.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,000.12 crore in March 2022 up 34.1% from Rs. 1,491.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.37 crore in March 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.42 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 135.38 crore in March 2021.

Blue Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.78 in March 2021.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,091.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.01% returns over the last 6 months and 30.51% over the last 12 months.