Blue Star Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,491.55 crore, up 24.63% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,491.55 crore in March 2021 up 24.63% from Rs. 1,196.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2021 up 96.21% from Rs. 33.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.38 crore in March 2021 up 103.89% from Rs. 66.40 crore in March 2020.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2020.

Blue Star shares closed at 836.65 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 64.24% over the last 12 months.

Blue Star
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,491.551,020.711,196.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,491.551,020.711,196.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials926.50662.40806.72
Purchase of Traded Goods286.55269.51287.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.33-148.89-195.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost99.6189.45105.71
Depreciation23.8924.9422.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses124.5881.23160.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.7542.079.47
Other Income39.747.0834.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.4949.1544.11
Interest13.9415.977.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.5533.1836.20
Exceptional Items-----0.75
P/L Before Tax97.5533.1835.45
Tax32.299.602.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.2623.5833.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.2623.5833.26
Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.782.453.45
Diluted EPS6.782.453.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.782.453.45
Diluted EPS--2.453.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Blue Star #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 7, 2021 08:34 am

