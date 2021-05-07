Blue Star Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,491.55 crore, up 24.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,491.55 crore in March 2021 up 24.63% from Rs. 1,196.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2021 up 96.21% from Rs. 33.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.38 crore in March 2021 up 103.89% from Rs. 66.40 crore in March 2020.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2020.

Blue Star shares closed at 836.65 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 64.24% over the last 12 months.