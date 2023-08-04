Blue Star Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,080.64 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,080.64 crore in June 2023 up 12.59% from Rs. 1,847.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.07 crore in June 2023 up 14.5% from Rs. 67.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.77 crore in June 2023 up 8.94% from Rs. 125.55 crore in June 2022.

Blue Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.99 in June 2022.

Blue Star shares closed at 769.05 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and 58.70% over the last 12 months.