Blue Star Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 954.34 crore, up 81.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 954.34 crore in June 2021 up 81.36% from Rs. 526.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2021 up 130.01% from Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.80 crore in June 2021 up 966.54% from Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2020.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2020.

Blue Star shares closed at 841.35 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months and 74.72% over the last 12 months.