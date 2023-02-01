 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,648.59 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,648.59 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 1,328.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.09 crore in December 2022 up 36.9% from Rs. 38.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.72 crore in December 2022 up 10.44% from Rs. 91.20 crore in December 2021.

Blue Star
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,648.59 1,411.14 1,328.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,648.59 1,411.14 1,328.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,172.22 1,002.37 931.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 191.87 153.73 255.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.40 -63.84 -145.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.68 118.48 105.60
Depreciation 14.76 23.60 20.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.03 130.35 101.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.43 46.45 59.01
Other Income 5.53 8.28 11.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.96 54.73 70.83
Interest 15.86 13.93 12.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.10 40.80 57.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.10 40.80 57.87
Tax 18.01 10.68 19.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.09 30.12 38.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.09 30.12 38.05
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 3.13 3.95
Diluted EPS 5.41 3.13 3.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 3.13 3.95
Diluted EPS 5.41 3.13 3.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited