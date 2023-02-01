English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Blue Star Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,648.59 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,648.59 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 1,328.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.09 crore in December 2022 up 36.9% from Rs. 38.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.72 crore in December 2022 up 10.44% from Rs. 91.20 crore in December 2021.

    Blue Star
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,648.591,411.141,328.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,648.591,411.141,328.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,172.221,002.37931.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods191.87153.73255.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.40-63.84-145.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost123.68118.48105.60
    Depreciation14.7623.6020.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.03130.35101.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.4346.4559.01
    Other Income5.538.2811.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.9654.7370.83
    Interest15.8613.9312.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.1040.8057.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.1040.8057.87
    Tax18.0110.6819.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.0930.1238.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.0930.1238.05
    Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.413.133.95
    Diluted EPS5.413.133.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.413.133.95
    Diluted EPS5.413.133.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited