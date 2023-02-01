Blue Star Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,648.59 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,648.59 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 1,328.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.09 crore in December 2022 up 36.9% from Rs. 38.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.72 crore in December 2022 up 10.44% from Rs. 91.20 crore in December 2021.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.95 in December 2021.

