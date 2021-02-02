Blue Star Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,020.71 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,020.71 crore in December 2020 down 3.96% from Rs. 1,062.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.58 crore in December 2020 up 3896.61% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.09 crore in December 2020 up 103.66% from Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2019.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Blue Star shares closed at 778.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.