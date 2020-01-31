Blue Star Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.76 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,062.76 crore in December 2019 up 6.64% from Rs. 996.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019 up 102.97% from Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2019 down 21.95% from Rs. 46.61 crore in December 2018.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2018.

Blue Star shares closed at 836.30 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.31% returns over the last 6 months and 39.46% over the last 12 months.