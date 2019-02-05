Blue Star Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 996.61 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:
Net Sales at Rs 996.61 crore in December 2018 up 10.44% from Rs. 902.41 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2018 down 162.04% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.61 crore in December 2018 down 7.35% from Rs. 50.31 crore in December 2017.
Blue Star shares closed at 592.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Blue Star
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|996.61
|922.84
|901.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.29
|Total Income From Operations
|996.61
|922.84
|902.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|586.57
|463.53
|474.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|108.34
|95.50
|174.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|63.55
|67.00
|-64.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.94
|93.54
|90.07
|Depreciation
|16.92
|15.58
|15.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.55
|157.34
|180.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.74
|30.35
|32.51
|Other Income
|9.95
|4.91
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.69
|35.26
|34.49
|Interest
|12.39
|10.61
|5.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.30
|24.65
|28.52
|Exceptional Items
|-36.30
|-2.72
|12.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.00
|21.93
|41.10
|Tax
|0.86
|7.53
|9.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.86
|14.40
|32.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.86
|14.40
|32.01
|Equity Share Capital
|19.26
|19.26
|19.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|1.50
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|1.50
|3.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|1.50
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|1.50
|3.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited