Blue Star Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 996.61 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 996.61 crore in December 2018 up 10.44% from Rs. 902.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2018 down 162.04% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.61 crore in December 2018 down 7.35% from Rs. 50.31 crore in December 2017.

Blue Star shares closed at 592.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.