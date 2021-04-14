Blue Star Q4 PAT seen up 541.5% YoY to Rs. 61.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Blue Star to report net profit at Rs. 61.9 crore up 541.5% year-on-year (up 68.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 40.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,583 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 206.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 40.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 114.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

