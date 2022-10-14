 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Q2 PAT seen up 34.9% YoY to Rs. 42.4 cr: Yes Securities

Oct 14, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,456.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Blue Star: SBI Funds Management picks additional 0.28% stake in Blue Star. SBI Funds Management bought 2.67 lakh equity shares or 0.28% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 2. With this, its shareholding in the company rose to 7.51%, up from 7.24% earlier.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Blue Star to report net profit at Rs. 42.4 crore up 34.9% year-on-year (down 43% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,456.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 22 percent Y-o-Y (down 78 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 79.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 14, 2022 11:24 am
