Blue Star Q1 net profit down 16% at Rs 76.84 cr

Air-conditioner and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star on August 13 reported a decline of 16.09 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.58 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Blue Star said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income rose 5.68 per cent to Rs 1,597.11 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 1,511.17 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

"Results of Q1FY19 included a profit of Rs 15.18 crores on the sale of property, considered as an exceptional item," the company said.

Its total expenses was Rs 1,489.15 crore, compared to Rs 1,399.34 crore, up 6.41 per cent.

Blue Star's revenue from electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems increased marginally to Rs 623.94 crore, from Rs 619.36 crore.

While, revenue from unitary products was at Rs 906.89 crore, as against Rs 830.76 crore, up 9.16 per cent.