App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Star posts Q3 net loss of Rs 94 crore, to exit JV in Oman

The company reasoned that this was due to a one-time expense of Rs 7.17 crore on its platinum jubilee celebrations and provision of Rs 14.46 crore towards exposure in its JV in Oman.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star posted a loss of Rs 94 crore in the December quarter compared to a profit of Rs 13.36 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reasoned that this was due to a one-time expense of Rs 7.17 crore on its platinum jubilee celebrations and provision of Rs 14.46 crore towards exposure in its joint venture in Oman.

The company posted an 18.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total income to Rs 1,109.34 crore in Q3. Among the business segments, electro-mechanical projects and packaged air-conditioning systems saw a 15.8 percent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 655.47 crore.

Unitary products' segment revenues increased by 22 percent YoY to Rs 391.52 crore in the third quarter. This, the company said, was driven by enhanced demand for deep freezers and storage water coolers in the commercial refrigeration business, and by growth in the air coolers and water purifiers businesses.

related news

"In view of cost overrun in the projects executed by Blue Star Oman Electro-Mechanical Company, the joint venture in Oman and unattractive business potential in Oman, the Board approved the proposal to exit the Joint Venture," said the company.

It also added that this is subject to regulatory approvals. Further, it also said that the as a prudent measure, the entire residual exposure has been provided for.

"I am confident that the continuing value engineering initiatives, rejigging of the product portfolio and several cost correction measures will yield improvement in profitability in the months ahead," said Suneel M Advani, Chairman of the board, Blue Star.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.