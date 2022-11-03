 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,576.24 crore, up 27.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,576.24 crore in September 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 1,239.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in September 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 31.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.14 crore in September 2022 up 19.44% from Rs. 78.82 crore in September 2021.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2021.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,224.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 21.33% over the last 12 months.

Blue Star
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,576.24 1,970.32 1,239.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,576.24 1,970.32 1,239.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,037.54 1,157.70 738.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 245.16 340.23 198.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -73.20 56.76 17.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.22 134.85 121.90
Depreciation 24.47 22.04 20.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.93 157.47 92.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.12 101.27 50.27
Other Income 8.55 10.51 8.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.67 111.78 58.39
Interest 12.09 10.62 11.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.58 101.16 47.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.58 101.16 47.21
Tax 14.89 26.34 15.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.69 74.82 31.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.69 74.82 31.22
Minority Interest -0.09 -0.10 -0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.47 0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.55 74.25 31.36
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 7.72 3.27
Diluted EPS 4.43 7.72 3.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 7.72 3.27
Diluted EPS 4.43 7.72 3.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
