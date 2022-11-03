Blue Star Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,576.24 crore, up 27.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,576.24 crore in September 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 1,239.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in September 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 31.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.14 crore in September 2022 up 19.44% from Rs. 78.82 crore in September 2021.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2021.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,224.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 21.33% over the last 12 months.