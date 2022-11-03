English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Blue Star Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,576.24 crore, up 27.14% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,576.24 crore in September 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 1,239.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in September 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 31.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.14 crore in September 2022 up 19.44% from Rs. 78.82 crore in September 2021.

    Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2021.

    Close

    Blue Star shares closed at 1,224.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 21.33% over the last 12 months.

    Blue Star
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,576.241,970.321,239.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,576.241,970.321,239.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,037.541,157.70738.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods245.16340.23198.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-73.2056.7617.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost142.22134.85121.90
    Depreciation24.4722.0420.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.93157.4792.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.12101.2750.27
    Other Income8.5510.518.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.67111.7858.39
    Interest12.0910.6211.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.58101.1647.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.58101.1647.21
    Tax14.8926.3415.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.6974.8231.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.6974.8231.22
    Minority Interest-0.09-0.10-0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.05-0.470.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.5574.2531.36
    Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.437.723.27
    Diluted EPS4.437.723.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.437.723.27
    Diluted EPS4.437.723.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Blue Star #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm