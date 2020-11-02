Blue Star Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 902.12 crore, down 27.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 902.12 crore in September 2020 down 27.8% from Rs. 1,249.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2020 down 59.62% from Rs. 37.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.94 crore in September 2020 down 27.61% from Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2019.

Blue Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.94 in September 2019.

Blue Star shares closed at 627.65 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and -21.37% over the last 12 months.