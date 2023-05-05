English
    Blue Star Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,623.83 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,623.83 crore in March 2023 up 16.74% from Rs. 2,247.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.25 crore in March 2023 up 195.76% from Rs. 76.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.82 crore in March 2023 up 24.53% from Rs. 149.22 crore in March 2022.

    Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 23.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.92 in March 2022.

    Blue Star shares closed at 1,436.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 27.52% over the last 12 months.

    Blue Star
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,623.831,788.202,247.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,623.831,788.202,247.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,596.751,209.421,352.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods499.38262.09401.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-83.47-85.4229.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost169.73144.64145.46
    Depreciation22.7215.5523.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses262.27152.76175.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.4589.16119.90
    Other Income6.655.166.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.1094.32126.17
    Interest18.0713.9212.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.0380.40113.24
    Exceptional Items170.81----
    P/L Before Tax315.8480.40113.24
    Tax91.8221.6437.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities224.0258.7675.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period224.0258.7675.60
    Minority Interest-0.04---0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.27-0.350.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates225.2558.4176.16
    Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.396.067.92
    Diluted EPS23.396.067.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.396.067.92
    Diluted EPS23.396.067.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Blue Star #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am