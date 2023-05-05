Blue Star Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,623.83 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,623.83 crore in March 2023 up 16.74% from Rs. 2,247.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.25 crore in March 2023 up 195.76% from Rs. 76.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.82 crore in March 2023 up 24.53% from Rs. 149.22 crore in March 2022.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 23.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.92 in March 2022.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,436.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 27.52% over the last 12 months.