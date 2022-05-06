 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,247.58 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,247.58 crore in March 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 1,611.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.16 crore in March 2022 up 12.05% from Rs. 67.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.22 crore in March 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 141.60 crore in March 2021.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 7.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2021.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,091.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.01% returns over the last 6 months and 30.51% over the last 12 months.

Blue Star
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,247.58 1,506.22 1,611.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,247.58 1,506.22 1,611.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,352.18 1,024.73 974.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 401.78 303.26 326.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.92 -146.49 -41.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 145.46 125.33 116.57
Depreciation 23.05 22.45 24.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.29 108.80 133.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.90 68.14 76.96
Other Income 6.27 13.38 39.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.17 81.52 116.75
Interest 12.93 11.56 13.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.24 69.96 103.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.24 69.96 103.34
Tax 37.64 22.75 36.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.60 47.21 67.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.60 47.21 67.11
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.07 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.67 0.36 0.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 76.16 47.50 67.97
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.92 4.94 7.06
Diluted EPS 7.92 4.94 7.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.92 4.94 7.06
Diluted EPS 7.92 4.94 7.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
