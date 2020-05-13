Blue Star Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,299.36 crore, down 18.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,299.36 crore in March 2020 down 18.58% from Rs. 1,595.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2020 down 88.85% from Rs. 79.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.68 crore in March 2020 down 62.18% from Rs. 115.49 crore in March 2019.

Blue Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2019.

Blue Star shares closed at 474.45 on May 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.46% returns over the last 6 months and -34.30% over the last 12 months.