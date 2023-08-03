English
    Blue Star Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,226.00 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:Net Sales at Rs 2,226.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.98% from Rs. 1,970.32 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.35 crore in June 2023 up 12.26% from Rs. 74.25 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.40 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 133.82 crore in June 2022.
    Blue Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.72 in June 2022.Blue Star shares closed at 774.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 58.55% over the last 12 months.
    Blue Star
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,226.002,623.831,970.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,226.002,623.831,970.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,247.261,596.751,157.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods462.71499.38340.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.23-83.4756.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost161.17169.73134.85
    Depreciation22.7922.7222.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.63262.27157.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.21156.45101.27
    Other Income9.406.6510.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.61163.10111.78
    Interest18.0018.0710.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.61145.03101.16
    Exceptional Items--170.81--
    P/L Before Tax113.61315.84101.16
    Tax30.2491.8226.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.37224.0274.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.37224.0274.82
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.04-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.27-0.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.35225.2574.25
    Equity Share Capital38.5219.2619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3323.397.72
    Diluted EPS4.3323.397.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3323.397.72
    Diluted EPS4.3323.397.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Blue Star #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

