Blue Star Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,226.00 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,226.00 2,623.83 1,970.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,226.00 2,623.83 1,970.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,247.26 1,596.75 1,157.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 462.71 499.38 340.23 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.23 -83.47 56.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 161.17 169.73 134.85 Depreciation 22.79 22.72 22.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 187.63 262.27 157.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.21 156.45 101.27 Other Income 9.40 6.65 10.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.61 163.10 111.78 Interest 18.00 18.07 10.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.61 145.03 101.16 Exceptional Items -- 170.81 -- P/L Before Tax 113.61 315.84 101.16 Tax 30.24 91.82 26.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.37 224.02 74.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.37 224.02 74.82 Minority Interest -0.02 -0.04 -0.10 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 1.27 -0.47 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.35 225.25 74.25 Equity Share Capital 38.52 19.26 19.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.33 23.39 7.72 Diluted EPS 4.33 23.39 7.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.33 23.39 7.72 Diluted EPS 4.33 23.39 7.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited