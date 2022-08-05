 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,970.32 crore, up 87.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,970.32 crore in June 2022 up 87.29% from Rs. 1,052.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.25 crore in June 2022 up 485.11% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.82 crore in June 2022 up 166.68% from Rs. 50.18 crore in June 2021.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2021.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,010.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.05% returns over the last 6 months and 20.09% over the last 12 months.

Blue Star
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,970.32 2,247.58 1,052.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,970.32 2,247.58 1,052.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,157.70 1,352.18 546.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 340.23 401.78 200.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 56.76 29.92 47.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.85 145.46 115.86
Depreciation 22.04 23.05 20.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.47 175.29 98.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.27 119.90 22.18
Other Income 10.51 6.27 7.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.78 126.17 30.13
Interest 10.62 12.93 10.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.16 113.24 19.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.16 113.24 19.40
Tax 26.34 37.64 6.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.82 75.60 12.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.82 75.60 12.88
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.11 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.47 0.67 -0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.25 76.16 12.69
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.72 7.92 1.32
Diluted EPS 7.72 7.92 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.72 7.92 1.32
Diluted EPS 7.72 7.92 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
