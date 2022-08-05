Blue Star Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,970.32 crore, up 87.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,970.32 crore in June 2022 up 87.29% from Rs. 1,052.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.25 crore in June 2022 up 485.11% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.82 crore in June 2022 up 166.68% from Rs. 50.18 crore in June 2021.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2021.

Blue Star shares closed at 1,010.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.05% returns over the last 6 months and 20.09% over the last 12 months.