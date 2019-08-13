Blue Star Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,575.45 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,575.45 crore in June 2019 up 4.48% from Rs. 1,507.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.84 crore in June 2019 down 16.1% from Rs. 91.58 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.51 crore in June 2019 down 2.49% from Rs. 140.00 crore in June 2018.

Blue Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.53 in June 2018.

Blue Star shares closed at 728.85 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.24% over the last 12 months.