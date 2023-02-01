 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Star Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,788.20 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,788.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 1,506.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 22.97% from Rs. 47.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.87 crore in December 2022 up 5.67% from Rs. 103.97 crore in December 2021.

Blue Star
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,788.20 1,576.24 1,506.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,788.20 1,576.24 1,506.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,209.42 1,037.54 1,024.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 262.09 245.16 303.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -85.42 -73.20 -146.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 144.64 142.22 125.33
Depreciation 15.55 24.47 22.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.76 138.93 108.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.16 61.12 68.14
Other Income 5.16 8.55 13.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.32 69.67 81.52
Interest 13.92 12.09 11.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.40 57.58 69.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.40 57.58 69.96
Tax 21.64 14.89 22.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.76 42.69 47.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.76 42.69 47.21
Minority Interest -- -0.09 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.35 -0.05 0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.41 42.55 47.50
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 4.43 4.94
Diluted EPS 6.06 4.43 4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 4.43 4.94
Diluted EPS 6.06 4.43 4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited