Blue Star Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,788.20 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,788.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 1,506.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 22.97% from Rs. 47.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.87 crore in December 2022 up 5.67% from Rs. 103.97 crore in December 2021.