English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Blue Star Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,788.20 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,788.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 1,506.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 22.97% from Rs. 47.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.87 crore in December 2022 up 5.67% from Rs. 103.97 crore in December 2021.

    Blue Star
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,788.201,576.241,506.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,788.201,576.241,506.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,209.421,037.541,024.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods262.09245.16303.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-85.42-73.20-146.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost144.64142.22125.33
    Depreciation15.5524.4722.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.76138.93108.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.1661.1268.14
    Other Income5.168.5513.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.3269.6781.52
    Interest13.9212.0911.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.4057.5869.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.4057.5869.96
    Tax21.6414.8922.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7642.6947.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7642.6947.21
    Minority Interest---0.09-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.35-0.050.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.4142.5547.50
    Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.064.434.94
    Diluted EPS6.064.434.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.064.434.94
    Diluted EPS6.064.434.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited