Blue Star Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,506.22 crore, up 34.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,506.22 crore in December 2021 up 34.02% from Rs. 1,123.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.50 crore in December 2021 up 29.36% from Rs. 36.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.97 crore in December 2021 up 15.97% from Rs. 89.65 crore in December 2020.

Blue Star EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.81 in December 2020.

Blue Star shares closed at 911.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 13.67% over the last 12 months.