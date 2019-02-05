Blue Star Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.97 crore, up 11.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Star are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,098.97 crore in December 2018 up 11.83% from Rs. 982.69 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 105.01% from Rs. 18.78 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2018 down 3.97% from Rs. 54.89 crore in December 2017.
Blue Star shares closed at 592.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Blue Star
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,098.97
|1,032.20
|981.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.39
|Total Income From Operations
|1,098.97
|1,032.20
|982.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|631.64
|507.03
|503.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|145.22
|128.32
|202.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|60.79
|69.36
|-64.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|106.59
|105.84
|101.35
|Depreciation
|18.25
|16.91
|17.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.39
|163.58
|187.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.09
|41.16
|35.49
|Other Income
|10.37
|4.93
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.46
|46.09
|37.66
|Interest
|13.10
|11.67
|7.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.36
|34.42
|30.31
|Exceptional Items
|-7.17
|-2.72
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.19
|31.70
|30.31
|Tax
|0.99
|7.84
|9.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.20
|23.86
|21.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.20
|23.86
|21.00
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-14.09
|-4.20
|-2.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.94
|19.55
|18.78
|Equity Share Capital
|19.26
|19.26
|19.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|2.03
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|2.03
|1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|2.03
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|2.03
|1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited