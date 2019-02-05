Blue Star Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.97 crore, up 11.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.97 crore in December 2018 up 11.83% from Rs. 982.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 105.01% from Rs. 18.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2018 down 3.97% from Rs. 54.89 crore in December 2017.

Blue Star shares closed at 592.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.