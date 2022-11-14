 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Blue Pearl Texs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 7.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Pearl Texspin are:Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 7.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 173.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Blue Pearl Texs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021. Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 32.25 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 148.08% returns over the last 12 months.
Blue Pearl Texspin
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.060.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.070.060.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.050.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.000.01
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.000.040.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.03-0.01
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.03-0.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.03-0.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.01-0.03-0.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.03-0.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.03-0.01
Equity Share Capital0.260.260.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.25-0.47-0.33
Diluted EPS0.25-0.47-0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.25-0.47-0.33
Diluted EPS0.25-0.47-0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Blue Pearl Texs #Blue Pearl Texspin #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm