Blue Pearl Texs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 7.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 7.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 173.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Blue Pearl Texs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.