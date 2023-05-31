Blue Pearl Texs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 77.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 77.41% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 165.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Blue Pearl Texs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 37.03 on May 08, 2023 (BSE)