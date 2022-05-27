Blue Pearl Texs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 201.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 201.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 306.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 25.45 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)