Blue Pearl Texs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 276.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2021 up 276.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Blue Pearl Texs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 13.28 on June 01, 2021 (BSE)