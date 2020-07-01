Blue Pearl Texs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 53.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 53.23% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 267.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 11.76 on February 27, 2020 (BSE)