English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Blue Pearl Texs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 38.18% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Pearl Texspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 38.18% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 47.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 38.73 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)

    Blue Pearl Texspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.050.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.050.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.010.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.010.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.02-0.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.02-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.02-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.02-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.02-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.02-0.03
    Equity Share Capital0.260.260.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.60-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.630.60-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.60-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.630.60-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Blue Pearl Texs #Blue Pearl Texspin #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!