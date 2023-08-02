Blue Pearl Texs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 38.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 38.18% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 47.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 38.73 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)